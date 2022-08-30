Gov. Evers signs $27M contract to rebuild US 12/18, County AB intersection

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that he signed a $27 million contract to rebuild the US 12/18 and County AB intersection in Madison, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The project will construct a diamond interchange with roundabouts at the ramp terminals east of the existing County AB intersection. It will also be used to construct frontage roads connecting Millpond Road and Long Drive to the realigned County AB roadway and to add a roundabout at the new County AB and Millpond Road intersection.
Construction will begin on September 6 and is expected to be finished by October 2023. Work is scheduled through November and will resume in March 2023.
US 12/18 will remain open during construction.