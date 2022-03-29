Gov. Evers signs bill increasing awareness of cardiac arrest among youth athletes

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Student athletes in Wisconsin will now learn about the dangers of cardiac arrest.
Governor Tony Evers signed the Kai 11 bill into law Tuesday.
It's named for Kai Lermer, a 16-year-old Waukesha North student who died three years ago from an undiagnosed heart condition while playing basketball.
The legislation will require awareness for all youth sports in Wisconsin and encourage students and their families to get an EKG test.
That test would have detected Kai's condition.
"Kai would be proud of today. He gave back when he was an athlete and as a student, he made everyone laugh and I know he didn't want other families to deal with the tragedy we dealt with," his father Mike Lermer told WISN.
The state and WIAA will work with doctors to develop the exact information that will be given to student athletes.