Gov. Evers signs bill to curb reckless driving

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill Monday to enact a law to reduce reckless driving in the state, according to a release from his office.
The office states the bill allows law enforcement to impound a vehicle if its owner is cited for reckless driving and has a previous reckless driving conviction they haven't paid the fine for.
Evers said everyone deserves to feel safe on the state's roads and streets, but reckless driving puts that at risk.
"I’m glad reckless driving is the first issue we’re addressing this session, but our work cannot stop here," Evers said in the release. "I call on the Legislature to support my budget initiatives that will build on this bill and make our roads safer by taking a statewide, multi-pronged approach to urgently addressing reckless driving and dangerous behavior on our roads.”
This bill is the first one Evers signed in his second term.