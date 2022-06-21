Gov. Evers signs emergency order ban gas, diesel price gouging

MADISON (WKOW) — Governor Tony Evers has signed an emergency order prohibiting gasoline and diesel price gouging in Wisconsin.
With the increasing oil demand, limited supply and low refinery capacity, fuel prices are skyrocketing across the nation. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the national average price of gas is $4.97, and Wisconsin's current average is $4.83.
“National inflation is causing the cost of everyday household goods and prices at the pump to go up, and Wisconsinites all across our state are struggling to keep up,” Gov. Evers said in a statement. “This emergency order will help prevent bad actors from taking advantage of Wisconsin drivers as they fill up the tank to get to work, school, supplies and resources for their businesses, or get their product to market.”
This order declaring a period of abnormal economic disruption exists will end on December 1, 2022.
If you suspect a business is price gouging, contact the the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Bureau of Consumer Protection to file a complaint by visiting datcp.wi.gov or by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-422-7128.