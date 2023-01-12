Gov. Evers signs executive order banning TikTok on state-issued devices

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers signed an order Thursday banning TikTok from state devices.

Executive Order #184 also directs the division "charged with managing enterprise technology to prohibit the use of certain other technologies, software, and vendors that could pose cybersecurity threats," according to a release from the Office of the Governor.

Evers said cybersecurity and digital privacy are "a top priority."

“New and evolving technologies will continue to present risks to privacy, safety, and security, and this order ensures we will continue to be vigilant in monitoring these technologies while trusting the advice of these experts on evolving cybersecurity issues facing our state,” Evers said.

Beyond the TikTok ban, the order also states the Department of Administration’s Division of Enterprise Technology (DOA-DET) should continually evaluate and identify applications and vendors that could endanger state information. The DOA-DET should also monitor if executive branch agencies are following the standards set out by the DOA-DET, the State Chief Information Officer and the State Chief Information Security Officer.

The executive order comes just shy of a week since 27 News reported that Evers planned to ban Tik Tok on state devices.

To learn more about the order, you can read the governor's full release online. You can also read the complete executive order.