Gov. Evers to call legislature into special session to repeal state's abortion ban

MADISON (WKOW) — Governor Tony Evers is calling the Wisconsin state legislature into a special session over abortion legislation.
Evers took to Twitter to say he's calling a special session on June 22 with the purpose of repealing the state's criminal abortion ban.
His tweet says, in part, "failing to protect reproductive rights will have real consequences for each of us an the people who matter most to us."
BREAKING: I'm calling the Legislature into special session on June 22 to repeal Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban. With #SCOTUS poised to overturn #RoeVWade, failing to protect reproductive rights will have real consequences for each of us and the people who matter most to us. pic.twitter.com/UNItidiVEh— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 8, 2022
Under an 1849 Wisconsin law, it is a felony to provide an abortion, which is punishable by up to six years in prison. The only exception under the law is for instances where a mother's life is at risk. Mothers themselves could not be prosecuted under the law.
The special session comes as the Supreme Court of the United States is expected to issue a ruling later this month in a Mississippi case, which challenges national abortion rights. In May, Politico published a majority draft opinion of that case, indicating the Supreme Court would strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
