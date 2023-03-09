Gov. Evers urges FDA to not allow non-dairy products to be marketed as dairy

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers is urging the FDA to reconsider defining plant-based dairy alternatives as "dairy," saying it threatens one of Wisconsin's core industries.
In February, the FDA amended its position on marketing dairy. Originally, dairy was defined as products made from dairy animals. Evers said the new guidance proposes allowing non-dairy products — such as those made from nuts or plants — to be marketed as dairy.
Evers' wrote a letter to the FDA saying this new definition is especially harmful to America's Dairyland.
"Over the course of generations, Wisconsin farmers have built a reputation for producing high-quality, nutritious products. Consumers choose Wisconsin milk products because they know that our farmers take pride in producing quality products backed by rigorous industry standards. Inaccurate labeling of imitation products as ‘milk’ not only creates confusion in the marketplace but threatens one of the core industries within Wisconsin’s $104.8 billion agricultural economy," Evers wrote.
In his letter, Evers also supported Sen. Tammy Baldwin's “Defending Against Imitations and Replacements of Yogurt, milk, and cheese to Promote Regular Intake of Dairy Everyday” Act — also known as the DAIRY PRIDE Act — which would require non-dairy products not to be marketed with terms like milk, yogurt or cheese.
“In contrast to the recently proposed FDA rules, I support S. 549, the bipartisan DAIRY PRIDE Act,” continued Gov. Evers. “This will ensure Wisconsin dairy producers have the protection they deserve when marketing their dairy products without unfair competition from non-dairy products claiming to be dairy products.”
You can read Evers full letter online.