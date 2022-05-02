Gov. Evers visits Wisconsin Laborers' job training center in DeForest

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers toured the Wisconsin Laborers' job training center in DeForest Monday.
The center has eight classrooms and four training bays. Around 2,000 people train there annually and learn trade skills like concrete demolition and welding.
While he was there, Evers said that Wisconsin laborers are the "backbone" of the state's economy and that they're the reason Wisconsin is "stronger than ever before."
I've always believed that workers deserve to have a seat at the table," Gov. Evers said during a press conference. "And when they do, everybody is better off because of it. "
Gov. Evers also said that awareness of centers like the one in DeForest is important for future generations.
"... we need to make sure every kid knows about programs like this when they're growing up. College is not always the best option for every kid. Programs like this, others across Wisconsin can prepare students for the jobs we need to fill today," Gov. Evers said.
The Wisconsin Laborers District Council announced that they were endorsing Evers for reelection at the event. The council represents over 9,000 construction craft laborers across Wisconsin.