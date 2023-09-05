Gov. Evers welcomes students, educators back to school

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers shared a video message Tuesday welcoming students back to school for the 2023-24 year.
"My advice to all of you is this: make the most of it," Evers said. "You only get to be a fourth grader, an eighth grader or a senior once. And if you’re an educator, you’ll only have this group of kids once."
Evers said back-to-school season is one of his favorite times of year.
"Each school year presents a new opportunity for educators and students alike to grow, to learn, and to create new connections," Evers said.
He concluded his speech by telling students to "have fun, challenge yourself, try new things, work hard, and let’s make it a great year."
Earlier this month, Evers visited 11 school districts across the state as part of his back-to-school tour.
The governor plans to visit additional schools this week.