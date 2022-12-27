Gov. Evers, WHEDA announce $2M in grants to support emergency, low-income housing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that $2 million in grants will be used to support emergency and low-income housing.
The grants come from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) Foundation.
Gov. Evers said no matter where people go, "we hear about the need for reliable, affordable housing." He said WHEDA and Wisconsin's other non-profit housing partners are important, especially for Wisconsinites who need the extra help.
Funds ranging between $2,500 and $50,000 will be awarded to 54 providers across 29 counties. This will support 1,700 beds and housing units statewide, according to the Office of the Governor.
Organizations receiving the grants include nonprofit agencies, local governments, and Tribal authorities serving low-income or disadvantaged populations, including individuals experiencing homelessness, runaways, youth in out-of-home placement, individuals struggling with substance use disorder, people in need of protective services, aging and older residents, and people living with HIV, among others.
The Foundation's annual Housing Grant Program is funded by $1 million from WHEDA reserves. The American Rescue Plan Act included another $1 million.
You can see the full list of the 2022 grant award participants and their projects online.