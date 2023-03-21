Gov. Evers, Wisconsin Democrats reintroduce legislation to restore abortion rights in the state

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers and other Wisconsin officials said Tuesday they are working to repeal the criminal abortion ban in Wisconsin.

In a press conference, Evers and others reintroduced a bill to repeal the 1849 state law banning abortions. Republican lawmakers rejected the bill last summer.

Evers said the bill -- LRB-0692 -- is simple, restoring abortion access in Wisconsin to what it was before Roe v. Wade was overturned.

"We must restore Roe, and I’m proud to join Legislative Democrats in continuing our fight to restore access to reproductive freedom in Wisconsin with a clean repeal our state’s 1849-era criminal abortion ban,” Evers said.

Evers also called out state Republicans standing in the way of Wisconsinites' access to abortion, despite nearly 60% of Wisconsinites supporting safe, legal access to abortion and over 60% opposing the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a Marquette Law School Poll.

Representative Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) joined Evers in supporting the legislation. She called the 1849 criminal abortion ban "archaic," as it was made before the Civil War and before women had the right to vote.

"Every pregnancy and every situation is different. We believe in the rights of individuals to make our own reproductive health care decisions, in consultation with our families, our physicians, those we choose to involve, but without interference from politicians," Subeck said.

State Senator Kelda Roys (D-Madison), a co-author of the bill, echoed this, saying: "Women — not politicians — are the only ones who should make decisions about their bodies, lives, and health."

"We cannot afford to make Wisconsin even more hostile to healthcare providers and women if we want our state to thrive," she said.

Roys said this after speaking on how she knew a woman whose daughter was not planning on returning to Wisconsin after college for work due to the state's abortion ban.

Tuesday's announcement follows a bill Republicans released last week that would create rape and incest exceptions to Wisconsin's abortion ban and clarify when abortions to protect the mother's health would be allowed.

Speaker Robin Vos released a statement following the press conference saying Evers' has issued an "ultimatum of no negotiating." Vos called Republicans' proposed bill a "reasonable middle-ground" and said Evers' saying he'd immediately veto it put the governor's "hypocrisy on full display."