Gov. Ron DeSantis visits Wisconsin, speaks at Lincoln Day Dinner

ROTHSCHILD (WKOW) – Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Wisconsin this weekend and spoke at a GOP fundraiser in Rothschild Saturday.
At the Lincoln Day Dinner, he told a crowd of more than 500 people he wants to turn Wisconsin red.
"We are proud of all we've accomplished in the state of Florida, but I can tell you this: I have only begun to fight," DeSantis said.
DeSantis also touched on banning certain books in Florida schools, saying he believes parents should be able to send their kids to school without someone trying to shove an agenda down their throat.
“It is wrong for schools to teach these young kids that their gender is a choice or that they were born in the wrong body. That is unacceptable and in Florida, we decided to do something about that,” DeSantis said.
Additionally, DeSantis called for law and order, saying those who engage in criminal activity should be punished.
He also called for people who loot and riot to be punished and said he thinks the nation should crack down on illegal immigration by building a wall at the southern border.
"I'm willing to send my southern folks down to the border to build the wall," he said. "Just let us know, Joe. We'll get it done."
The progressive organization A Better Wisconsin Together criticized DeSantis' visit.
"Ron DeSantis is coming to the wrong state if he wants to increase his stature as a national candidate," the organization's deputy director, Mike Browne, said in a statement. "Wisconsinites have stood up in the past to protect our freedoms, protect our values, and reject the extreme right-wing agenda – and we will do it again."
DeSantis is widely expected to run for president in 2024, but he hasn't officially announced his candidacy.