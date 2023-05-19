 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL, AND
EASTERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for particulate matter which is in effect from
midnight CDT tonight until midnight CDT Friday night.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee,
Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into southern
and eastern Wisconsin from northwest to southeast beginning
around midnight tonight. Particulate matter concentrations will
likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as
cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

Areas further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY
air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have
the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air
quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Gov. Tony Evers congratulates class of 2023 graduates

Gov. Tony Evers congratulates class of 2023 graduates
Source: Gov. Tony Evers YouTube, Channel: High School Graduation — Class of 2023

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers took time Friday to congratulate the high school seniors who will be graduating this year.

"I speak for all your family, friends and loved ones when I say we’re all so proud of you," Evers said in a video message.

He said after they've spent the last few years pouring their time and energy into schoolwork and extracurriculars, all their hard work has "paid off."

Evers said the steps they've taken until now will serve them as they take their next step in life, whether that's college, tech school or joining the work force.

"On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, congratulations, Class of 2023, and best of luck in your future endeavors," Evers said.

You can watch Evers full video message online. The message is also available in a press release.

