Gov. Tony Evers congratulates class of 2023 graduates

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers took time Friday to congratulate the high school seniors who will be graduating this year.
"I speak for all your family, friends and loved ones when I say we’re all so proud of you," Evers said in a video message.
He said after they've spent the last few years pouring their time and energy into schoolwork and extracurriculars, all their hard work has "paid off."
Evers said the steps they've taken until now will serve them as they take their next step in life, whether that's college, tech school or joining the work force.
"On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, congratulations, Class of 2023, and best of luck in your future endeavors," Evers said.
You can watch Evers full video message online. The message is also available in a press release.