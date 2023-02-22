Gov. Tony Evers declares energy emergency due to winter storm

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers declared an energy emergency in Wisconsin due to the winter storm moving across the state.
In signing an executive order declaring the emergency, the governor said the snow, sleet and freezing rain could result in widespread power outages from downed trees and ice on power lines. The executive order gives additional flexibility to in-state utility workers and allows for out-of-state utility workers to come to Wisconsin to help restore power.
“During and after a winter storm, restoration of power is critically important to the safety and well-being of folks across our state. As we continue to deal with the challenges of severe winter weather and its impact on everyday necessities, the health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors remains our top priority,” Gov. Evers said in a news release. “This executive order will allow for a more swift and efficient restoration of any electric power outages throughout the state.”