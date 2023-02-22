 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected, mainly sleet with
snow and freezing rain mixed at times. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant sleet accumulations are
expected across the I-94 and US Highway 18 corridors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Gov. Tony Evers declares energy emergency due to winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0
Power line

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers declared an energy emergency in Wisconsin due to the winter storm moving across the state.

In signing an executive order declaring the emergency, the governor said the snow, sleet and freezing rain could result in widespread power outages from downed trees and ice on power lines. The executive order gives additional flexibility to in-state utility workers and allows for out-of-state utility workers to come to Wisconsin to help restore power.

“During and after a winter storm, restoration of power is critically important to the safety and well-being of folks across our state. As we continue to deal with the challenges of severe winter weather and its impact on everyday necessities, the health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors remains our top priority,” Gov. Evers said in a news release. “This executive order will allow for a more swift and efficient restoration of any electric power outages throughout the state.”

Tags

Recommended for you