Gov. Tony Evers signs bill to increase dairy exports

PLYMOUTH (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers signed a bill designed to increase dairy exports from Wisconsin.
The new law invests almost $900,000 into a newly-created agricultural exports program.
"Dairy industry is a key part of our state's future. And I'm really proud to sign this bill today to expand the dairy exports in Wisconsin, further reinforcing Wisconsin's place as a global leader in dairy and supporting the well being of farmers and industry professionals who make it all happen," said Evers.
Gov. Evers signed the bill on National Agriculture Day. He did so in Plymouth, which has been dubbed the "Cheese Capital of the World."