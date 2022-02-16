Gov. Tony Evers signs executive order calling legislature into special session

MADISON (WKOW) — Governor Tony Evers has signed an executive order calling the Legislature into special session on March 8.
As announced in his 2022 State of the State Address, he is calling the session over his plan to use the state's $3.8 billion projected surplus. Evers would like the extra funds to be used to provide a $150 surplus refund to every Wisconsin resident, provide targeted relief for childcare and caregiver costs, and invest in education while holding the line on property taxes.
“This plan comes at a time when Wisconsin families are struggling, facing rising costs at the grocery store and gas pumps, and small businesses are struggling to get supplies, all while the state itself is in an unprecedented fiscal position,” said Gov. Evers in a press release. “There’s no reason we can’t do this, and the rising costs Wisconsinites are seeing every day are every reason that we should. So, let’s find common ground, let’s pass this plan, and let’s get this done. It’s just the right thing to do.”
A press release from Evers' office suggests Legislative Republicans don't plan to use the extra funds prior to the next biennial budget.
