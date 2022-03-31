Gov. Tony Evers vetoes seven bills

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers used his veto pen Thursday on seven bills sent to his desk.
One would have created new penalties for attending a riot. Evers said the language could create ambiguity that infringes on First Amendment rights.
Another bill would have required the police and fire commissions in Madison and Milwaukee to include members appointed by both the police and fire unions. The governor said that could create conflicts of interest that undermine public trust.
Evers also vetoed a bill to eliminate the minimum age for voucher schools. He said it would lead to more students in those schools and rising property taxes to cover their subsidies.
