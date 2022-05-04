Governor appears to close door on Dassey's freedom

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers Wednesday appeared to close the door on a chance for convicted murderer Brendan Dassey to gain freedom, as advocates spend thousands to display bus ads and other messages to drum up more support for Dassey's executive clemency.
Madison Metro records show Tracy Keogh of Brendan Dassey Transit Campaign spent $1,798 to display ads on buses beginning April 11 and ending Sunday. The ads state, "Tell Governor Evers it's time to Bring Brendan Dassey home."
"There are bus ads and billboards all over the state," says attorney Jerome Buting. "All privately funded by people who really want to see him do something for Brendan."
In March, Buting and attorney Dean Strang appealed to Evers to consider granting executive clemency to Dassey, who was imprisoned at 17 and has served 15 years of a life term.
"The courts have failed Brendan repeatedly and at every level," Buting and Strang wrote. "When a federal judge finally did what the Wisconsin courts were too intellectually dishonest to do, acknowledging that Brendan’s bogus confession was obtained unlawfully, he was overruled by the slimmest majority hiding disingenuously behind a bad statute. The federal court of appeals ruled by one vote, 4-3, that although the Wisconsin courts may have been wrong, they were not so clearly wrong that no reasonable judge could have agreed with them. In other words, be Brendan ever so innocent, defrauded of his federal constitutional rights and wrongly convicted, a federal court did not fix it," they said.
Along with his uncle Steven Avery, teenager Dassey was convicted of the rape and killing of photographer Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. Dassey's advocates say the intellectually-challenged teen was manipulated by police interrogators into a confession. The case gained international attention after the airing of the Netflix series, "Making a Murderer."
Evers has already ruled out a pardon for Dassey, citing Dassey's situation failing to meet pardon criteria.
Evers Wednesday appeared to rule out shortening Dassey's sentence.
"The governor is not considering sentence commutations at this time," says Evers' spokesperson Brit Cudaback.
Capital University Law School Professor Daniel Kobil says granting clemency is a step Evers and other governors must weigh both legally and politically.
"Essentially the governor is saying the courts gave too harsh of a punishment, the court got it wrong, and I, on my shoulders are taking responsibility for imposing a different punishment," Kobil says.
"I've had governors tell me that (granting clemency) could bring me nothing but bad," the Columbus-based Kobil says. "The common criticism for political officials will be, 'He's second-guessing the court...he's being soft on crime.'"
In contrast to some presidents and governors who've granted slews of pardons just prior to the end of their final terms in office, Kobil says Evers has granted pardons in an orderly, deliberative way over the length of his time in office so far. Democrat Evers' predecessor, Republican Governor Scott Walker, granted no pardons or clemency.