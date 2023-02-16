Governor Evers proposes a $2.6B increase for education in biennial budget

MADISON (WKOW) — Improving schools is an area of concern for Governor Tony Evers and this was reflected in his budget.
He wants a $2.6-billion increase for public schools, with $1 billion going to special education. Experts say this does not fill all funding gaps.
Some of Evers' education initiatives proposed for his biennial budget include special education; increased per-pupil spending; improved staff workforce; “Get Kids Ahead” Initiative; Healthy Meals, Healthy Kids; literacy and improving reading outcomes; and financial literacy, mathematics, and computer science.
The COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavy on Governor Evers' budget. He's asking for a $270 million mental health initiative called "Get Kids Ahead."
"When you look at the number that the pandemic did on people's mental health, not just our kids, on our parents, our community members, everybody, we've all struggled," said Dr. Jill Underly, State Superintendent of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
"As a teacher, I know firsthand the struggles that our students have seen educators have seen, right, quite honestly, our society is seen. So, we applaud that continued investment," said Peggy Wirtz-Olsen, President of the Wisconsin Education Association Council.
Dr. Underly said schools have been underfunded for the past decade and the pandemic exacerbated the school funding situation. She hopes this budget curbs school districts from having to depend on referendums.
"We had schools then struggling to meet costs for improvements in their facilities and at a time when they didn't get additional resources from the state. So, they depended on federal dollars to pay for those things. At the end of the day, it's really not the federal government's job to support our schools and fund our schools. It's really the state's job to do that," Dr. Underly said.
Education experts note Governor Evers's plans to help out by raising per-pupil spending.
"There's an increase in the revenue limit of $1,000 per student, which is very necessary, it would put us up, it would move us closer to an inflationary increase," said Julie Underwood, a UW-Madison education expert.
With this increase, the governor plans to address teacher shortages and increase per-pupil funding. This has garnered support from one of Wisconsin's largest teachers' unions and some education experts.
"This historic investment will do a great job of dealing with the shortages we're seeing so that the governor's budget will invest in hiring more staff, mental health professionals, school counselors, and education support professionals to nurture our children in the classroom," Wirtz-Olsen said.
"It's what's best for kids and to our public schools have been on a legislatively imposed starvation diet since 2010, when we had a huge cut in our in our spending levels, and we really haven't recovered since then," Underwood said.
Also of note is a historic $1 billion for special education. Experts said this area has been neglected for so long that even if Governor Evers's budget is approved, there's still a special education funding deficit.
"Right now, local school districts move $1.5 billion to fill this hole, right now. The state reimburses private schools, who provide special education services at a rate of 90% reimbursement. And public schools are lagging down here right now at about 30% reimbursement. So, this moves the public school reimbursement rate closer to the private school reimbursement rate," Underwood said.