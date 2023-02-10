Governor Tony Evers orders flags to half-staff to honor fallen Milwaukee police officer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced that flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff on Monday, Feb. 13 to honor Milwaukee police Officer Peter Jerving, who was killed while on the job Tuesday.
37-year-old Peter Jerving was killed while pursuing a 19-year-old robbery suspect. The suspect shot and killed Jerving.
“Officer Jerving was a devoted officer who proudly served his city, having spent most of his life wanting to become an officer. By all accounts, he was a dedicated and distinguished public servant who demonstrated exemplary courage, and his passing is an exceptional loss for the city of Milwaukee and our state,” said Gov. Evers.
Jerving served the Milwaukee Police Department for four years.
He also received a Milwaukee Police Department Merit Award in 2022 for his life-saving efforts in providing care to a gunshot victim in hazardous conditions.