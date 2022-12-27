Governor's office announces $5 million in rural transit funding

MADISON (WKOW) -- Organizations and local governments providing transportation to rural seniors and people with disabilities will get a funding boost over the next five years.
The Office of Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday how Wisconsin will distribute more than $5 million under the federal Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program.
The combination of state and federal dollars will serve 44 agencies across Wisconsin.
Those receiving grant money got a boost in 2023 funding compared to part years. The additional funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will provide increased support over the next five years.
Much of the funding will go toward operational costs, such as staffing drivers, and also buying new vehicles and equipment.
The biggest recipients in Southern and Southwestern Wisconsin include Southwest Wisconsin Community Action, which serves Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, and Richland counties.
The group is set to receive $374,553 for operational costs, including a volunteer driver, and $278.479 for mobility management. In 2022, the agency got $201,341 for operational costs and $266,885 for mobility management.
Opportunity, Inc. of Jefferson County will receive more than $100,000 in 2023.
The additional dollars will also directly fund local governments. The counties of Jefferson, Richland, Rock, and Sauk are all set to receive direct funding as well.
Rock County is set to receive more than $190,000 for its program in 2023 after getting a little less than $150,00 in 2022. The county's allotment is earmarked for a new bus and mobility management costs.
According to a release from the governor's office, the federal program has helped pay for more than 2,200 new vehicles across the state.