'Grabbing her by the neck and striking her': Former veterinarian accused of animal abuse

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- New criminal charges against a former veterinarian have some pet owners shaken up.
Wesley Arnett used to own Waunakee Veterinary Clinic and is now charged with six counts of mistreating animals.
Investigators said Arnett is seen on camera abusing a young German Shepherd named Bonnie, dragging the animal to a corner and punching her in the face.
Bonnie's owner, Kenia, said she was in shock when police contacted her about the incident.
She remembered being told the following information: "We have footage of the doctor neglecting your dog by grabbing her by the neck and striking her," Kenia explained. "It was just a total shock."
Court documents state Wesley Arnett abused six animals in his care.
He's accused of slamming one into a wall, kicking a small dog and punching another.
"You put so much trust in your vet and you think that they are going to take care of our little ones," Kenia added.
When asked if she would want to see the video of the incident, Kenia said it would be too hard to watch.
"I can already see it in my head," she said. "Just her shaking and her eyes and her just panting and crying and just knowing she was scared."
The complaint quoted several employees who witnessed the abuse and states the first incident happened in May of 2021. Detectives were notified in July 2022.
Some think the accusations against Arnett shouldn't reflect on the clinic, since he doesn't work there anymore.
"They really provide a fabulous service to the community and are very loved," former client Steven Robertson said. "This clinic is so much more than somebody who is gone."
However, Kenia said they won't be returning.
She did add that she hopes other pet owners who had similar experiences or have information on the incidents feel comfortable coming forward.
27 News did reach out to Arnett's attorney but did not hear back.
Arnett is set to appear in court Monday.