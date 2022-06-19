Grace Stanke crowned Miss Wisconsin 2022

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- The Badger State has a new Miss Wisconsin.
Grace Stanke was crowned Saturday night. The Wausau native performed a classical violin solo, “Storm” from the Four Seasons by Vivaldi for the talent phase of competition.
She also scored high marks in private interview and the other onstage phases of competition, including Red Carpet and Onstage Interview/Social Impact Pitch, where she presented a 45-second presentation on “Clean Energy, Cleaner Future.” She developed the initiative to help shift America to green energy with an emphasis on nuclear power.
Stanke is a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she is earning her Bachelor of Science degree in nuclear engineering.
She is the first woman in the history of the Miss Wisconsin Organization to have held both the titles of Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen (2017) and Miss Wisconsin.
Stanke wins $12,500 in scholarships and advances to the Miss America 2023 competition in December.