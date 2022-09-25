Gradual clearing followed by windy conditions

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A low pressure system that brought us dreary conditions on Saturday is moving on out which means we'll be slowly clearing out throughout the day. Following this low, windy conditions take over before a strong high moves in and keeps us quiet throughout the last week of September.
From west to east, clouds are going to thin throughout the day. By the mid to late afternoon, most should be under clear to mostly clear conditions with scattered rain showers possible. Hit or miss showers, not wash out. Take an umbrella with you if you plan on going out but don't worry, you won't need it all the time.
Cooler and drier air moves in and immediately drops us into the low 60s for highs on Monday with mid to upper 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. As for overnight lows, we'll be in the mid to upper 30s starting Monday through Wednesday night with frost possible Wednesday morning.