Graduation date change forces some Sun Prairie student athletes to make a tough decision

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- One day is making a big difference to some Sun Prairie student-athletes.
"Would I want to go to sectionals and try and compete for state? Or would I want to walk the stage at graduation? Both of these things are extremely important," said Morgan Cross, a Sun Prairie student athlete.
Student-athletes are upset because the Sun Prairie School District changed Sun Prairie High's graduation date from May 27th to May 26th.
"We have a big track meet student-athletes are going to be impacted," said Maddie Wirtz-Olsen, a Sun Prairie student-athlete.
The School District reported the affected sports includes: girls' soccer, baseball, track and field, and potential lacrosse, softball, and boys' tennis.
This date change forces some student-athletes like Wirtz-Olsen and Cross to choose between walking in graduation or participation in post-season championship runs.
"Having those things overlap graduation and sectionals determining if you go to state, it was very frustrating," said Cross.
So Wirtz-Olsen started a petition to change Sun Prairie's graduation date. To date, it has nearly 1,500 signatures and counting.
"People who have no affiliation to this year's graduation at all have been able to say, wow, these students have had a difficult two years. They have had battles they've overcome, and they've worked really hard and it's really unfair for these student-athletes," said Wirtz-Olsen.
Now a school district spokesperson said the graduation date was changed because of a double-booking conflict on the part of the Alliant Energy Center. The Sun Prairie School District is now forming a graduation committee to explore better options for graduation.
In an email to parents, District leaders say the Alliant Energy Center requested them to reschedule because of Brat Fest and the Memorial Day Carnival:
To the Parents, Caregivers, and Students of the Sun Prairie High School and Prairie Phoenix Academy Graduating Class of 2022:
It is always our intention to make the very best decisions on behalf of our students and families. And, we don’t always get it right. Please accept my apologies and my commitment to exploring other options for the 2022 Sun Prairie High School and Prairie Phoenix Academy Graduation that may better meet the needs of our students, our families, and our community.
I will be forming and facilitating a 2022 Graduation Committee, which will include parents and caregivers of graduating seniors, senior students, senior class staff advisors, high school administration, and the high school Board liaison. This committee will determine feasible graduation options and then solicit feedback through a survey.
The charge of the 2022 Graduation Committee is: To understand school district system and event constraints and limitations; explore and determine the viability of possible graduation options; formulate, distribute, and analyze a survey; and make a final recommendation to the administrative team no later than March 15, 2022.
We understand that high school graduation is one of the most important events for our students. It is a family celebration. It is a milestone event that we want our students and families to remember fondly. We are committed to making the best of this difficult situation. Please look for more information next week as this committee works to best meet the needs of our graduates and families.
In Gratitude,
Brad Saron, Superintendent