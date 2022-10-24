Graffiti, rally criticize conservative commentator invited to UW Madison's campus to speak

MADISON (WKOW) -- Opposition to conservative commentator Matt Walsh's visit to UW Madison could be seen and heard throughout the day Monday.
When the sun rose, students and teachers were met with a string of profane graffiti on several campus landmarks. Some of that graffiti called Walsh "transphobic" and a "Nazi."
Walsh was invited to speak about his new documentary 'What is a Woman?' by a student group at UW Madison.
In the official trailer of the documentary, Walsh asks several people: 'What is a woman?' and implies that people who are not born women, are not women. Walsh is also known for political commentary on issues in conservative media, including abortion bans and critical race theory.
27 News reached out to the student group that invited Walsh to speak, Young America's Foundation, following the discovery of the graffiti.
They shared a statement that said in part: "We hope the university will thoroughly investigate this heinous act and impose an appropriate punishment. Too often, leftist vandals have free reign to bully and intimidate conservatives on campus."
UW Madison tells 27 News that an investigation into the graffiti is underway.
In a statement, they said: "The University is deeply committed to the right to free speech. However, criminal damage to the university's buildings and spaces for any reason or purpose is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."
They added that they support and provide outreach and resources to its LGBTQ+ community.
UW Madison said there would not be changes to Walsh's visit because he was "invited by a registered student organization and in co-sponsorship by an academic unit, following the required university procedures for student events."
Later in the day Monday, opposition to Walsh's visit continued as a large crowd gathered outside Memorial Union for a rally ahead of his speech.
There, students, alumni and community members displayed signs that said: "Trans Lives Matter" and "Transphobia Kills."
Kim Gasper-Rabuck, a member of Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition (or MAARCH), shared with 27 News that the rally was about fighting against transphobia and making sure everyone felt accepted on campus.
"We're here collectively to say we're here to protect and defend trans people on this campus," Gasper-Rabuck said. "Everybody has a right to be who they are and be proud of who they are."
Halfway through the rally, a group of counter demonstrators arrived across the street from Memorial Union. They began reading messages from a bible and saying things like "I love you" and "God loves you."
This led to tension and a few heated encounters, including demonstrators opposed to Walsh's visit surrounding and chanting at counter demonstrators. Eventually, counter demonstrators left. Police were on scene moderating the two groups.
Walsh spoke on campus as planned Monday. His full speech was livestreamed on the Young America's Foundation Facebook page.