 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Granato to stay on as Badgers coach

  • Updated
Granato-Still-1

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the UW Athletic Board met to discuss possible contract extensions for winter sports coaches, UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh issued a statement on social media confirming men's hockey coach Tony Granato would be retained next season.

The Badgers are coming off of a disappointing 10-24-3 season. Granato has had two winning seasons in his six years leading the program. They did claim the Big Ten title in 2021.

Tags

Recommended for you