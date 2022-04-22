Granato to stay on as Badgers coach

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the UW Athletic Board met to discuss possible contract extensions for winter sports coaches, UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh issued a statement on social media confirming men's hockey coach Tony Granato would be retained next season.
Statement from Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh pic.twitter.com/j1WLdZ8Gpt— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) April 22, 2022
The Badgers are coming off of a disappointing 10-24-3 season. Granato has had two winning seasons in his six years leading the program. They did claim the Big Ten title in 2021.