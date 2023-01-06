Grand Marsh man arrested after stealing vehicle and high-speed chase

SPRINGVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Grand Marsh man has been arrested after he stole a vehicle and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
The caller then said the man got in her vehicle and stole it.
Deputies found the vehicle traveling south on HWY 13 north of HWY 82 in Springville. Officials tried to stop the vehicle, but when the driver didn't yield, deputies began to pursue.
York said Matthews reached speeds of 100 mph during the chase.
The pursuit ended when Matthews lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch on 14th Lane near Fawn Avenue.
Deputies approached the vehicle, finding it empty, though a trail of blood and footprints led into a nearby wooded area.
Deputies set up a perimeter around the crash site then used a K-9 team to track the suspect into the woods for nearly 4 miles. The sheriff's office then got a call from a homeowner who said Matthews was standing on her porch.
Matthews was arrested, taken to a hospital, then transported to the county jail.
He was referred to the district attorney's office with the following charges:
- Fleeing/Eluding
- Operating while intoxicated - 10th offense
- Operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent
- Criminal damage to property
- Disorderly conduct
- Felony bail jumping