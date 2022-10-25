Grandmother: 3-month-old reportedly injured by father 'remaining strong,' out of ICU

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 3-month-old's grandmother says he's "remaining strong" and is out of the ICU after reportedly being injured by his father.

Connie Rynes told 27 News baby Damien is currently blind and deaf, and he "doesn't use his arms or hands."

She said his head swelling comes and goes, so he may need to get a drain placed in his head.

However, she says Damien is out of the ICU. He's now in pain management and the therapy part of the hospital. She said he's scheduled to get a gastronomy tube on Wednesday for feedings.

"God is working miracles on Damien," Rynes told 27 News. "We are still at risk of losing him from seizures though, but Damien is holding strong!"

Nikko Pawlowski is accused of fracturing his son Damien's skull causing him to be hospitalized with severe head trauma. Pawlowski is charged with intentional child abuse causing great bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, Pawlowski said he did it because he was frustrated with Damien crying.

A GoFundMe for Damien's medical bills has been set up, and Rynes said they could use help with diapers and food while Damien's mom is out of work and Rynes watches the kids.