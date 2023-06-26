 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Grandmother killed, grandfather and grandchildren critically hurt in head-on crash near Prairie du Chien

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash MGN

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKOW) — A woman has died and her husband and grandchildren are in the hospital after a crash involving an intoxicated driver near Prairie du Chien Sunday. 

Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said deputies responded to HWY 18 near Hicklin Hollow Road around 6:15 p.m. 

He said an SUV driven by a 73-year-old Prairie du Chien man was heading westbound when a eastbound truck driven by 57-year-old Benjamin Streiger, of Bloomington, crossed the center line. The vehicles crashed head-on. 

Dreckman said a woman in the SUV, identified as 73-year-old Cheryl Mader, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Her husband and the couple's two granddaughters  — ages 5 and 7 — were taken to the hospital for critical injuries.

Steiger was hurt but refused treatment.

Dreckman said an investigation found Steiger was "heavily under the influence of alcohol and marijuana." 

Steiger was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, causing injury while operating under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Grant County Jail.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.