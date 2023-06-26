Grandmother killed, grandfather and grandchildren critically hurt in head-on crash near Prairie du Chien

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKOW) — A woman has died and her husband and grandchildren are in the hospital after a crash involving an intoxicated driver near Prairie du Chien Sunday.
Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said deputies responded to HWY 18 near Hicklin Hollow Road around 6:15 p.m.
He said an SUV driven by a 73-year-old Prairie du Chien man was heading westbound when a eastbound truck driven by 57-year-old Benjamin Streiger, of Bloomington, crossed the center line. The vehicles crashed head-on.
Dreckman said a woman in the SUV, identified as 73-year-old Cheryl Mader, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Her husband and the couple's two granddaughters — ages 5 and 7 — were taken to the hospital for critical injuries.
Steiger was hurt but refused treatment.
Dreckman said an investigation found Steiger was "heavily under the influence of alcohol and marijuana."
Steiger was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, causing injury while operating under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Grant County Jail.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.