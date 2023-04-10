Grant Co. authorities respond to early morning crash involving ambulance

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — Over the weekend, the Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a head-on crash involving an ambulance.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning on Highway 80 at Hillside Cemetery Road.
He said a 22-year-old man was driving north on Highway 80 and crossed the center line, hitting a Southwest Health ambulance head-on.
The ambulance didn't have a patient during the time of the crash, and no one in either vehicle was hurt.
The driver that hit the ambulance was taken into custody on suspicion of OWI and cited for operating left of center, according to Dreckman.