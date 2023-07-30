Grant Co. authorities searching for missing teen

UPDATE (WKOW) -- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff's office reported that the teen has been located.
GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.
The Grant County Sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post that it is looking for 17-year-old Hayden Kirch, who left his home around 1 p.m. Thursday, and hasn't been seen or heard from since. It isn't known which direction he was headed.
Kirch is described as 5'9", 175 lbs., with dark brown hair and blue eyes, and has a tattoo near one of his eyes on the side of his face.
He was last seen wearing a black, gray, and blue American Fighter T-Shirt with gray shorts and black HEYDUDE shoes. He was also carrying a black Nike backpack.
Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 608-723-2157.