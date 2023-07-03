Grant Co. authorities seek information about driver, truck involved in crash on Highway 80

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is looking for a vehicle that left the scene of a crash Friday.
Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the crash happened around 1 p.m. on Highway 80 in the township of Lima.
Dreckman said his agency investigation found a Platteville woman was driving north on Highway 80 and as she approached the intersection with County Road A, a dark colored pickup truck with a goose neck horse trailer entered the intersection.
The woman tried to avoid hitting the truck and trailer, but was unable to, according to Dreckman. He said she hit the passenger side of the trailer, but the truck didn't stop. Dreckman said his agency doesn't have any information on the driver of the truck or the truck itself. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 608-723-2157 and reference case 23-00929.