Grant Co. distributes over 30,000 sandbags to reduce flooding, sandbags still available

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- To date, Grant County Emergency Management (GCEM) has given over 30,000 sandbags to communities in flood fighting efforts.
Sandbags are still available at the following locations:
- Village of Cassville - DPW Garage on Wall Street
- Sand is also available, and volunteer crews are assisting residents Monday.
- Village of Bagley - Wastewater treatment plant on South Bagley Avenue
- Town of Glen Haven - contact town officials
- Grant County Emergency Management - Lancaster
- Call 608-778-1155
GCEM is also reminding residents who need to build a sandbag wall that's more than one foot tall to build it in a pyramid shape. The shape will help prevent the wall from tipping over from the weight of the water. The higher the wall, the wider the base needs to be.
GCEM also has suggestions on how to properly use sandbags on its Facebook.