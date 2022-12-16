Grant Co. K-9 Zelda rolls out in style

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) — Grant County's therapy K-9 will be hitting the road to help people now that she has her own ride.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said K-9 Zelda's vehicle will help her get to and from work safely with her handler Cassara Bray.

K-9 Zelda will be traveling around the community to help sheriff's office staff, visit nursing homes and assist schools when students may need help.

She'll also be visiting jails to help provide inmates a sense of normalcy, as many inmates have dogs. The sheriff's office said Zelda may help ease the anxiety and depression that can occur when someone's in jail.