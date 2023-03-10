Grant Co. law enforcement arrest 2 after executing search warrant

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) — Grant County law enforcement arrested two people and two others are facing possible charges after a search warrant was executed in Platteville this week.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force was investigating a residence on Cedar Street and executed a search warrant on Tuesday with the help of the Southwest Wisconsin Emergency Response Team.
As a result, Dreckman said two people were arrested and two others are facing possible charges.
Nicole Fielder, 39, of Platteville is facing possible charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug trafficking house.
Cody Leuth, 32, of Platteville along with Anthony Herrera, 33, of Linden were both arrested on outstanding warrants.
Michael Howes, 32, of Platteville was not at the residence at the time of the search. However, Dreckman said he will have the following charges referred to the district attorney's office: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and several counts of bail jumping.