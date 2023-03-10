Grant Co. law enforcement arrest 3 after executing search warrant

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) — Grant County law enforcement arrested three people and are searching for another after executing a search warrant in Platteville this week.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force was investigating a residence on Cedar Street and executed a search warrant on Tuesday with the help of the Southwest Wisconsin Emergency Response Team.
As a result, Dreckman said three people were arrested for drug and other charges, with another person at large.
Nicole Fielder, 39, of Platteville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug trafficking house.
Cody Leuth, 32, of Platteville along with Anthony Herrera, 33, of Linden were both arrested on outstanding warrants.
Michael Howes, 32, of Platteville was not at the residence at the time of the search. However, Dreckman said he will have the following charges referred to the district attorney's office: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and several counts of bail jumping.