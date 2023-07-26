Grant Co. man sentenced after shooting soon-to-be son-in-law 5 times at family function

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Grant County man was sentenced Tuesday for shooting his soon-to-be son-in-law in the chest four times and once in the head, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Sergeant Nate Gallagher said Livingston man Todd Holder, 54, was with Madison man Ari Williams, 36, at the Hell Inn Bar in Livingston after a family event in June 2021.
Gallagher said the two had been drinking together when "joking led to comments that were perceived as racially biased," and Williams shoved Holder to the floor.
Holder then left the bar, got a pistol from his home and came back.
Gallagher said Holder called Williams outside, and, as per Williams' testimony at court, shot Williams four times in the stomach. When Williams fell down, Holder shot Williams "in the face," which was witnessed by a person in the bar.
Holder was convicted of attempted second-degree homicide. He was given a 20-year sentence, with 13 years of initial confinement and seven years of extended supervision.