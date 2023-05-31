Grant Co. man sentenced for producing child pornography

MADISON (WKOW) — A Fennimore man was sentenced Wednesday for producing child pornography, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea.
O'Shea said James C. Gibson, 54, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for using minors to engage in sexual activity and recording the activity. A life term of supervised release will follow the prison sentence.
Gibson pleaded guilty to the charge in January.
O'Shea said the mother of a child born in 2010 called the Fennimore Police Department in November 2021 to report "inappropriate content" she found on a phone the child was using.
Law enforcement found Gibson regularly exchanged "inappropriately affectionate" messages with the child. In an interview, Gibson also told authorities he previously had child pornography on his phone.
O'Shea said a search of Gibson's phone revealed sexually explicit images of the minor and another minor born in 2010. There were also sexually explicit videos of other unknown minors.
The known minors told authorities Gibson took nude pictures of them at his Fennimore home, according to O'Shea. One of the minors said Gibson took nude pictures of them from the summer of 2020 through September 2021.
At the sentencing, Judge William Conley pointed out how Gibson groomed and manipulated the children— by showering them with gifts and paying for phones before coercing them into producing child pornography and assaulting at least one of them.
Conley said Gibson posed a "significant risk to minors in the community."