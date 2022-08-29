Grant Co. officials find car crashed into creek 40-yards from roadway

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office discovered an abandoned vehicle partly submerged in a creek outside Lancaster Saturday morning.
In a press release, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said a deputy was dispatched around 7 a.m. to investigate a report of a unoccupied 2005 Toyota Prius that was nose down in the McPherson Branch Creek in the Township of Ellenboro. The creek is roughly 40 yards away from the roadway
Dreckman said the car is owned by Alyssa Miles, 28, of Platteville.
Miles told officials that she was heading westbound on Airport Road when she swerved to avoid a deer. She hit several fence posts and a street sign before coming to rest in the ditch.
Miles told law enforcement that she tried several times to free the car from the ditch but ended up traveling south through a heavily weeded area, at which point she went into the creek.
Dreckman said Miles then left the scene and did not report the crash.
According to the sheriff's office, the car sustained moderate front-end damages and was removed from the scene by Arrow Towing of Lancaster.
Miles was cited for failure to notify police of a crash and hit and run to property adjacent to a highway. She was also issued written warnings for keeping open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and operating left of center.