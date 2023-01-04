Grant Co. officials searching for hit-and-run suspect

MUSCODA, Wis. (WKOW) — The Grant County officials are looking for information regarding a hit-and-run crash that took place in a rural area a half hour into the new year.
Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said dispatch received a call of a hit-and-run crash around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.
He said a driver and his passenger were traveling south on State Highway 133, just south of Paffenrath Road in Muscoda Township, in a 2021 Ford Explorer when they said they saw another vehicle come from behind them at a high speed.
The vehicle crashed into their rear end then took off toward Blue River.
EMS was called, but Dreckman said no injuries were reported.
Deputies couldn't find the offending vehicle, though they did find several pieces of what appear to be chrome from a front bumper left at the scene.
Dreckman said the offending vehicle was described as a smaller, dark-colored pickup truck with a topper, with front end damage.
If you have information about the crash, contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 608-723-2157.