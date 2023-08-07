Grant Co. Sheriff asks for help identifying semi involved in hit-and-run

TOWNSHIP OF HARRISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying the semi involved in a hit-and-run Friday morning.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said a 16-year-old called the sheriff's office around 7 a.m. to say a semi hit his vehicle.
The teenager reported he was going eastbound on County Road O near the intersection of Rockville Road on his way to work when a westbound semi with an empty flatbed construction trailer was hugging the centerline around a curve.
The teen said the semi clipped the driver's side of his vehicle, a 2012 Chevy Impala, which set off the airbags.
The teen said the semi didn't stop and they weren't able to get its plate numbers.
The teen didn't report any injuries, and his vehicle sustained moderate damage but it was able to be driven away.
Dreckman said the semi trailer would have minimal damage to the rear driver's side.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run should call the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 608-723-2157.