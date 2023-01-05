Grant Co. Sheriff provides update on search for missing 34-year-old

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) — The Grant County Sheriff's Office said Thursday they're still pursuing leads to find missing 34-year-old Ronald Henry.

Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the sheriff's office enlisted the help of the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation on Jan. 4 to interview people who knew or spoke with Henry in the Grant County area.

He said sheriff's office detectives are analyzing the information from those interviews to determine what is relevant to the investigation.

The sheriff's office is also getting ready to do another search of the area where Henry was last seen using aircraft, K-9s and personnel.

Dreckman said the case will remain active until Ronald Henry is found.