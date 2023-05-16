Grant Co. Sheriff says no charges will be filed in Ronald Henry case

GRANT COUNTY., Wis (WKOW) -- Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman says no charges will be filed in relation to the missing person case involving Ronald Henry, the man who went missing from a farmhouse in rural Grant County and was later found dead not far away.

An autopsy showed that Henry died from hypothermia and that methamphetamine use was a "contributing factor."

The prognosis prompted Henry's family members to call for charges against whoever gave Henry the methamphetamine on the night of his death.

Last week, Dreckman said he'd be meeting with the Grant County District Attorney to discuss possible charges in relation to the case, but after a meeting with her this week, he announced no charges would be filed.