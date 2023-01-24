Grant Co. Sheriff says they're running out of leads to find man missing since December

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) — The Grant County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday it's running out of credible leads for the search of a man who's been missing since early December.

Sheriff Nate Dreckman provided an update on the investigation to find Ronald Henry, including a timeline of events.

Henry was last seen on the evening of December 5 when he left a friend's farmhouse. Two days later, his family and friends reported him missing because they couldn't get in contact with him.

An immediate search of the area didn't result in finding Henry, and another search the following day yielded similar results.

More searches were conducted on December 17, January 9 and January 14, covering over 1,800 square acres of land. K-9s, thermal-sensing drones, flyovers and people on foot were used to search for Henry.

Dreckman also said they conducted nearly 50 interviews, executed search warrants, and reviewed phone data and hours of surveillance footage.

Despite all this, Dreckman said they haven't yet found Henry and they're "beginning to run out of credible leads."

If you have information, contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 608-723-2157 or anonymously submit a tip through the Grant County Crime Stoppers at 800-789-6600.