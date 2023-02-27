Grant Co. Sheriff searching for owner of vehicle crashed into creek bed

BAGLEY, Wis. (WKOW) — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a vehicle found crashed into a creek bed Saturday morning.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the agency was notified of the crashed vehicle around 10 a.m.
The vehicle, which Dreckman identifies as a silver Toyota Camry, appeared to have been heading north on County P when it entered the ditch on the west side. It then went down the embankment and came to rest in the creek bed.
Dreckman said the vehicle was abandoned and authorities don't know who the driver is at this time.
The vehicle was heavily damaged and towed from the scene.
If you have information about this crash, call the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 608-723-2157.