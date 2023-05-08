Grant Co. Sheriff to meet with DA to discuss charges in Ronald Henry case

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- Though officials have now put an end to questions around the cause of death for Ronald Henry, a man who went missing from Grant County in early December, a legal saga is likely just beginning.
Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman says he's meeting with the District Attorney soon to discuss charges in relation to the case.
On Monday morning, Dreckman and Grant County Deputy Coroner Doug Bartow released a statement saying Henry died of hypothermia but methamphetamine use was a "contributing factor."
Bartow spoke to 27 News on Monday about the evidence that led him to deem the death an "accidental" death from hypothermia. He said the biggest clue was Henry's body was found at the bottom of a ravine without several articles of clothing, despite frigid temperatures.
He refers to this as "paradoxical undressing."
"In a lot of cases, people that get lost and are suffering from hypothermia, the biggest issue is that they get hot," Bartow said. "The biggest part of the whole thing was that we had found some clothing that he had taken off, and everything led to an individual with hypothermia, trying to find their way out."
Bartow also noted that the temperature at the bottom of the ravine was significantly warmer than the surrounding environment. He believes Henry likely went there for shelter.
"I don't think he was familiar with where he was at," Bartow said. "I think he just got cold, and he got disorientated."
Bartow says high levels of methamphetamine were found in Henry's body after it was recovered.
Bartow alongside Coroner Phyllis Fuerstenberg believe Henry was hallucinating from the drug when he wandered off into the woods and got lost during the early hours of December 5 — a theory supported by messages between Henry and his close friend Tyler Dailey on the night he went missing.
"U kept waking me up saying there's people out there which I know there wasn't," Dailey says in the messages. ""If u really seeing people like you say u are maybe this stuff just not for u."
The evidence has now led family members and the Grant County Sheriff to pursue possible charges against the person that provided Henry with the drugs.
"We are going to sit down with the District Attorney's Office and review the case, just to make sure that, you know, is there any possibility of any charges out of it," Sheriff Dreckman said. "You have to look at, A) was the meth the primary contributing factor to his death? And if it was, then, you know, then we'll look at potentially who might have given it to him."
Dreckman admits, though, it'll be a challenging process.
"It'll be challenging to do that," Dreckman said. "But that's why we want to sit down with the district attorney, outline everything that detectives have done, and say, is there enough here to go after somebody for this?"
There's also another problem: Grant County is currently without a permanent District Attorney, as the former DA was just elected a judge in April.
That's likely going to push back the discussion of charges for several months.
Meantime, Henry's family says they want to see whoever gave Henry the drugs held accountable immediately.
"This wasn't Ronald's character, going doing drugs, or anything like that," Henry's mother Tonya Makinye said. "I mean, he's gone. We can't bring him back. All we can do is just get him justice. That's all."