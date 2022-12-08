Grant Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing Lancaster man last seen in Platteville

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 34-year-old Lancaster man who was last seen in Platteville Sunday.
Ronald Henry, 34, was last seen Sunday night at a friend's home in rural Platteville, according to the sheriff's office.
His friends and family have not seen or heard from Henry since, and the sheriff's office says this is out of character for him.
Henry is described as a Black man who is 5'10" and 170 lbs. He has black eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue heavy winter coat, basketball shorts and dark tennis shoes.
If you have information on Henry's whereabouts, contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 608-723-2157.