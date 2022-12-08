 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Wet, heavy snow. A period of freezing rain is expected
for portions of southwest Wisconsin ahead of snow moving into
the area. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday morning commute and could
impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is possible after snow
comes to an end Friday afternoon and evening, and potentially
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Grant Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing Lancaster man last seen in Platteville

  • Updated
  • 0
Ronald Henry

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 34-year-old Lancaster man who was last seen in Platteville Sunday.

Ronald Henry, 34, was last seen Sunday night at a friend's home in rural Platteville, according to the sheriff's office.

His friends and family have not seen or heard from Henry since, and the sheriff's office says this is out of character for him.

Henry is described as a Black man who is 5'10" and 170 lbs. He has black eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue heavy winter coat, basketball shorts and dark tennis shoes.

If you have information on Henry's whereabouts, contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 608-723-2157.

Tags

Recommended for you