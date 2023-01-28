Grant Co. tourism efforts are paying off

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) — Despite travel limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grant County experienced its best tourism year in 2021.
According to a news release from the Grant City Tourism Council (GCTC), direct visitor spending in the county totaled $56.8 million in 2021, which was a 3.1% increase from its previous high in 2019. Additionally, tourism in the county generates $6.3 million in state and local taxes.
Cuba City Economic Development Director Bob Jones said the GCTC and Visit Galena recently entered a mutually beneficial partnership in hopes of continuing tourism growth in Grant County. Galena consistently receives over 1.5 million visitors annually, many of whom seek day trips into Wisconsin. Jones said that to meet the demand, the GCTC designed and distributed a travel brochure to facilitate the excursions.
Jones also said that while the growth is positive, the council feels it may be missing out on targeting younger people.
The council plans to expand their social media presence via a team project with University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Marketing Department.
In this partnership, under the direction of Dr. George Krueger, students will evaluate tourism demographics in order to create a message that will entice younger visitors to southwest Wisconsin, according to Jones.
Visit Galena will provide data for the students and they will complete the project at the end of the current term in May.