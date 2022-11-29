Grant County 4th grader raises money for best friend suddenly diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

BAGLEY (WKOW) -- Two 4th grade best friends from the small town of Bagley, Wisconsin, are showing what friendship is all about this holiday season.
Peyton Kibler and Oaklynn Peterson have been best friends since they were in preschool together. They can still remember when they first met.
"The first time we talked, we were immediately best friends," Peyton said. "Ever since 4K."
They thought nothing in their lives would ever break them apart — until one day when Oaklynn started feeling sick.
"I just thought I was just sick from too much candy," Oaklynn said. "Right after Halloween."
Her mom, Carah Teynor, started to think something was wrong when she wasn't sleeping.
"I made her a doctor's appointment after days of her being up in the middle of the night because she couldn't sleep, because her belly hurt," Teynor said. "The CAT scan showed that Oaklynn had a about 20-centimeter tumor on her left kidney. I would picture it as a size of a football."
9-year-old Oaklynn had stage 4 kidney cancer — the most severe stage. It had spread to her lungs, and she was quickly hospitalized.
She's currently undergoing 16 rounds of chemotherapy.
When Peyton found out about her friend's illness, she was devastated.
"The first question she had is — 'Is she going to die?'" Peyton's mother Cari Abb said. "And you know, hearing that and how scared she is — it really hurt."
But soon Peyton decided to help out, by using her talent of baking to raise money for her friend's treatment.
"My mom said that something like about a bake sale or something, so I just started to do it with my mom," Peyton said.
With the power of social media and word of mouth, Peyton and her mom started selling dozens of orders for neighbors and friends. Peyton says 100% of the proceeds will go to her friend.
"I want to raise money so she can get better faster and to help her because that's what friends are for," Peyton said.
Together, the two families are planning a cancer benefit to raise money for Oaklynn on March 18.
There's also been a GoFundme page set up to help Oaklynn and her family. You can find a link to that page here.